TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Drexel Heights Fire Department have responded to a fire near Drexel Road and Masterson Avenue.

Officials say eastbound and westbound of Drexel Road will be closed at Masterson Avenue.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route if traveling in this area.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.