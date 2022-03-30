Tucson Airport adds new, non-stop flights to Canada

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - New, non-stop flights to and from Canada are coming to Tucson International Airport.

Flair Airlines will be able to fly passengers to five Canadian airports, including Fort McMurray, Lethbridge, Prince George, Windsor and Edmonton.

Mayor Regina Romero called the partnership between Tucson and Flair Airlines a smart investment, further saying “Canadian-owned companies account for approximately a third of foreign owned enterprises in the city of Tucson. ”

The new agreement also establishes a winter crew base in Tucson. The base will act as a temporary “home” for Flair’s Canadian-based crews so flights can be scheduled to start and end in Tucson.

Flights are scheduled to start at the end of November and are available for booking now .

