Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man tells jury: I never agreed to kidnap to Gov. Whitmer

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of Justice shows, top row from left, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft; and bottom row from left, Adam Dean Fox and Daniel Harris. The four members of anti-government groups must decide whether they will testify in their own defense as the trial moves toward the finish line on federal charges accusing them in a plot to abduct Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.(Source: Kent County Sheriff, Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)
By ED WHITE
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:16 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — One of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified in his own defense Thursday, repeatedly telling jurors “absolutely not” when asked if he agreed to abduct her before the 2020 election.

Daniel Harris, 24, said he is a former Marine who wanted to maintain his infantry skills when he joined a militia, the Wolverine Watchmen.

He said “America was on fire” in 2020 following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and amid protests over police treatment of Black people.

Harris, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., and Brandon Caserta are accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home in northern Michigan because of their disgust with government and her tough COVID-19 restrictions.

Defense attorney Julia Kelly took Harris through key events raised by prosecutors earlier in the trial and repeatedly asked: “Did you agree to kidnap the governor of Michigan.”

“Absolutely not,” Harris replied.

Prosecutors ended their side of the case Wednesday, the 13th day of trial. Jurors have seen and heard audio and video secretly recorded by FBI agents and informants, as well as violent, profanity-filled posts from social media and messaging apps.

In addition, two men, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and were vital witnesses for the government.

Defense attorneys claim the men were engaged in a lot of crazy talk fueled by agents and informants but no conspiracy.

The first defense witness, Colleen Kuester of Baraboo, Wisconsin, said she was invited by an acquaintance to a “family fun day” in Cambria, Wisconsin, in July 2020. Cambria was a training site for the group and other self-styled militia members, according to evidence.

Kuester said she found nothing sinister — just swimming, target shooting and bratwursts.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth played secretly recorded audio of men talking about making bombs.

“Did you hear that at Cambria?” he asked.

“Absolutely not,” Kuester replied.

At least five other defense witnesses bowed out Wednesday, saying they would assert their right to remain silent if called to testify. They included an informant, Steve Robeson of Oxford, Wisconsin, who switched sides during the investigation and tipped off Croft that the FBI wanted to arrest him, according to the government.

The others who invoked the Fifth Amendment had participated in training as well as discussions about the plot but have not been charged.

Croft’s longtime companion, Chastity Knight of Bear, Delaware, was among the final witnesses called by prosecutors.

He was antigovernment,” Knight said of Croft. “He just thought the government’s not for him. The government doesn’t help the people out. They like to line their own pockets.”

The men were arrested in October 2020 amid talk of obtaining an explosive that could blow up a bridge and hold back police from responding to a kidnapping at Whitmer’s second home, according to trial testimony.

Garbin said the group acted willingly and had hoped to strike before the election, cause national chaos and prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the kidnapping plot, though she referred to “surprises” during her term that seemed like “something out of fiction” when she filed for reelection on March 17.

She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case. Whitmer has said Trump was complicit in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the Whitmer kidnap plot trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/whitmer-kidnap-plot-trial

___

White reported from Detroit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy M. Schultheis, age 23, of South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the...
Man accused of kidnapping after Safford girl found in South Carolina apartment
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Body found in burning Tucson home
Northwest Fire District crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums,...
UPDATE: Evacuations called due to three-alarm fire at apartment complex near Oracle, Orange Grove
A man and woman on a tandem bike were reportedly hit by a truck on Ajo Way.
UPATE: Cyclists fighting for life after getting hit by truck near Park, Ajo Way
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the "Motherless...
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting

Latest News

Starting April 11, people can choose "X" as a gender marker on US passports.
New gender option ‘X’ coming to US passports
According to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration data, more than 42,000 fentanyl-laced pills...
Nearly 5,000% increase in seized fentanyl-laced pills in the US between 2018 and 2021, study says
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv as Russia appears to regroup
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices