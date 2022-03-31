Dangerous, deadly day in southern Arizona following shootings, crashes and fires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday, March 30, was a dangerous and deadly day across southern Arizona.

There were at least two shooting incidents, two fatal fires, and several deadly crashes.

Below is a breakdown with links to our coverage of the events.

THREE PEOPLE SHOT

At least three people were shot in southern Arizona in two separate incidents.

Around 7 p.m., a Pinal County deputy was shot by a suspect in the Dudleyville area, which is north of Tucson.

(Erika M. Putman)

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was responding to a trespassing call. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he was shot by the suspect before returning fire and hitting the suspect.

As of Thursday morning, the deputy was out of surgery and in good spirits. The suspect, who has not been identified, was treated and stabilized at a local hospital.

Around 10 p.m., a man was found shot near Wilmot Road and Pima Street in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. As of Thursday morning, no suspects were in custody.

MULTIPLE DEADLY CRASHES

Around 4 p.m., a man was hit by a vehicle while walking near Speedway Boulevard and Kolb Road in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said the man, who has not been named, was killed.

The driver involved remained at the scene of the crash. The TPD said it would release more details on Thursday.

KOLD’s Shelby Slaughter went to the scene of the crash and sent the following photo.

A pedestrian was killed when he was hit near the intersection of Speedway and Kolb in Tucson on Wednesday, March 30. (KOLD News 13)

Around 4:30 p.m., a man and woman riding a tandem bike were hit by a truck near Ajo Way and Park Avenue in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said the elderly victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The TPD said the truck was traveling south on Second Avenue when the driver turned right onto Ajo and hit the couple.

KOLD’s Shelby Slaughter responded to the crash and shared the following photo from the scene.

A man and woman on a tandem bike were reportedly hit by a truck on Ajo Way. (KOLD News 13)

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, authorities released information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Tucson on Sunday, March 27.

The Tucson Police Department said a man was at the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Stone Avenue when he was hit.

The man, who has not been identified, died. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

SEVERAL FATAL FIRES

There were at least four major fires, leaving at least two people dead.

Before noon, a family of two was displaced following a mobile home fire near Drexel and Palo Verde roads.

The fire was likely caused by a water heater, according to the Rural Metro Fire Department.

No one was injured in the blaze and the family’s dog was found safe.

Family of two displaced following house fire (Rural Metro Fire)

Around 1:30 p.m., a man was killed in a house fire near Silverlake Road and Santa Cruz Lane.

The Tucson Fire Department said the fire may have been caused by a hot plate that was left one.

The victim, who has not been identified, was found in the front bedroom of the home. No firefighters were injured.

A body was found in a burning home near Silverlake Road and Santa Cruz Lane in Tucson on Wednesday, March 30. (KOLD News 13)

Around 2 p.m., there was a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex near Oracle and Orange Grove roads.

At least 29 units from the Northwest Fire District, Golder Ranch Fire District and Tucson Fire Department battled the blaze.

Northwest Fire District crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums, which is near Oracle and Orange Grove. (Northwest Fire District)

At least 16 apartments were impacted and the Red Cross responded to help the residents. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Northwest Fire District.

About seven hours after the fire there was a spot of good news. KOLD’s Bailey O’Carroll was there when crews rescued a bird off a balcony at the complex.

7 hours after a 3-alarm fire broke out firefighters rescued this little bird off his balcony! ❤️🦜 pic.twitter.com/LbEbl35FZK — KOLDNews (@KOLDNews) March 31, 2022

Around 10:30 p.m., a woman was killed in a house fire near Fort Lowell and Flowing Wells roads.

The Tucson Fire Department said investigators think the fire was caused by a cigarette and oxygen tanks. No foul play is suspected and no one else was injured.

The TFD said neighbors tried their best to rescue the woman before crews got there, but the fire was too intense.

An elderly Tucson woman was found dead following a house fire late Wednesday, March 30. (Tucson Fire Department)

PLANE CRASH

Around 1:45 p.m., a small plane crashed at Ryan Airfield west of Tucson.

Thankfully, the pilot suffered only minor injuries, according to the Drexel Heights Fire District.

The single-engine plane was heavily damaged when it crashed near a runway.

The heavily damaged single-engine plane came to rest on its roof in the desert near Ryan Airfield on Wednesday, March 30. (Drexel Heights Fire District)

