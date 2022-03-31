Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: March... out like a lamb!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, March 31st
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Slightly below average temps for the final day of March! Dry and warm for the start of April. Daytime temperatures will rebound to 2 to 6 degrees above normal Saturday and Sunday. A storm system passing through the Four Corners area this Sunday into Monday will bring an increase in clouds and slightly-cooler air. No rain or snow expected this far south. Breezy Saturday through Monday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 90 degrees.

