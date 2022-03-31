Fox Tucson Theatre releases 2022-2023 lineup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Fox Tucson Theatre has announced this season’s entertainment.

Over 30 shows will hit the stage, ranging from music legends to holiday shows.

Tickets will be available to the public beginning Friday, April 1.

Below is the schedule:

LEGENDS – STARS & ICONS OF THE PERFORMING ARTS

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band – June 15, 2022

Three Dog Night – July 16, 2022

Weird Al Yankovic – Sept. 27, 2022

Mavis Staples – Dec. 11, 2022

FINE VINTAGES – TUNES THAT TAKE YOU BACK

Get the LED Out – Sept. 25, 2022

Fab Four – Oct. 21, 2022

GLOBAL JOURNEYS – A WORLD OF DISCOVERY

Aida Cuevas – Oct.16, 2022

Altan: Donegal to Tucson – Nov. 19, 2022

Jake Shimabukuro: Christmas in Hawaii – Nov. 27, 2022

Merry-Achi Christmas – Dec. 16, 2022

National Geographic Live Improbable Ascent – Jan. 29, 2023

San Jose Taiko – Feb. 2, 2023

National Geographic Live Wild Hope – Feb. 26, 2023

National Geographic Live Adaptation – March 26, 2023

THEATRICALS

The Ten Tenors: Home for the Holidays – Dec. 2, 2022

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 – Dec. 18, 2022

Meow Meow- March 29, 2023

FAMILY FUN & SCHOOL SHOWS – FRESH THRILLING PERFORMANCES FOR KIDS AND THEIR ADULTS

Passing Zone – Oct. 1, 2022

Cirque Mechanics- Zephyr – Nov. 6, 2022

Deck the Halls with Disney D Cappella – Nov. 16, 2022

Shakespeare in Jazz – Thursday, Jan 19, 2023 - School Matinee

The Gruffalo – Jan. 31, 2023- School Matinee

Lightwire Theatre – Dino Light – Feb. 3, 2023

LISTENING ROOM – MUSICAL ARTISTS THAT DESERVE A GREAT HALL

Blues & Jazz

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – Sept. 28, 2022

In the Christmas Mood – Dec. 9, 2022

Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour: Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling, Christian Sands, and more - Jan. 21, 2023

John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell – March 4, 2023

Preservation Hall Jazz Band 60th Anniversary – March 8, 2023

Country & Americana

The Mavericks Holiday with special guest TBA – Dec. 10, 2022

Los Lobos & Gabby Moreno – March 10, 2023

Music City Hitmakers – April 15, 2023

Singer-Songwriter

Amos Lee – June 4, 2022

Graham Nash – Oct. 18, 2022

Andy Grammar – June 3, 2022

OUTBURST COMEDY – LAUGHS, LAUGHS, LAUGHS

Fortune Feimster – Hey Y’all – Sept. 11, 2022

Lewis Black – Sept. 30, 2022

John Waters – False Negative – Oct. 15, 2022

Brian Regan – Nov. 20, 2022

The Smothers Brothers – Jan. 18, 2023

