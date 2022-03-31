Advertise
Fox Tucson Theatre releases 2022-2023 lineup

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Fox Tucson Theatre has announced this season’s entertainment.

Over 30 shows will hit the stage, ranging from music legends to holiday shows.

Tickets will be available to the public beginning Friday, April 1.

Below is the schedule:

LEGENDS – STARS & ICONS OF THE PERFORMING ARTS

  • Lyle Lovett & His Large Band – June 15, 2022
  • Three Dog Night – July 16, 2022
  • Weird Al Yankovic – Sept. 27, 2022
  • Mavis Staples – Dec. 11, 2022

FINE VINTAGES – TUNES THAT TAKE YOU BACK

  • Get the LED Out – Sept. 25, 2022
  • Fab Four – Oct. 21, 2022

GLOBAL JOURNEYS – A WORLD OF DISCOVERY

  • Aida Cuevas – Oct.16, 2022
  • Altan: Donegal to Tucson – Nov. 19, 2022
  • Jake Shimabukuro: Christmas in Hawaii – Nov. 27, 2022
  • Merry-Achi Christmas – Dec. 16, 2022
  • National Geographic Live Improbable Ascent – Jan. 29, 2023
  • San Jose Taiko – Feb. 2, 2023
  • National Geographic Live Wild Hope – Feb. 26, 2023
  • National Geographic Live Adaptation – March 26, 2023

THEATRICALS

  • The Ten Tenors: Home for the Holidays – Dec. 2, 2022
  • All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 – Dec. 18, 2022
  • Meow Meow- March 29, 2023

FAMILY FUN & SCHOOL SHOWS – FRESH THRILLING PERFORMANCES FOR KIDS AND THEIR ADULTS

  • Passing Zone – Oct. 1, 2022
  • Cirque Mechanics- Zephyr – Nov. 6, 2022
  • Deck the Halls with Disney D Cappella – Nov. 16, 2022
  • Shakespeare in Jazz – Thursday, Jan 19, 2023 - School Matinee
  • The Gruffalo – Jan. 31, 2023- School Matinee
  • Lightwire Theatre – Dino Light – Feb. 3, 2023

LISTENING ROOM – MUSICAL ARTISTS THAT DESERVE A GREAT HALL

Blues & Jazz

  • Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – Sept. 28, 2022
  • In the Christmas Mood – Dec. 9, 2022
  • Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour: Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling, Christian Sands, and more - Jan. 21, 2023
  • John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell – March 4, 2023
  • Preservation Hall Jazz Band 60th Anniversary – March 8, 2023

Country & Americana

  • The Mavericks Holiday with special guest TBA – Dec. 10, 2022
  • Los Lobos & Gabby Moreno – March 10, 2023
  • Music City Hitmakers – April 15, 2023

Singer-Songwriter

  • Amos Lee – June 4, 2022
  • Graham Nash – Oct. 18, 2022
  • Andy Grammar – June 3, 2022

OUTBURST COMEDY – LAUGHS, LAUGHS, LAUGHS

  • Fortune Feimster – Hey Y’all – Sept. 11, 2022
  • Lewis Black – Sept. 30, 2022
  • John Waters – False Negative – Oct. 15, 2022
  • Brian Regan – Nov. 20, 2022
  • The Smothers Brothers – Jan. 18, 2023

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

