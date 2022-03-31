Advertise
Gap Ministries celebrates completion of first phase of Campus of Hope with ribbon-cutting

By Carsyn Currier
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gap Ministries, a Tucson organization, is getting a major upgrade that nonprofit leaders say will help more kids and families in need.

They’re opening a new campus in hopes of serving even more people.

A ribbon-cutting, followed by an all-day celebration will be held at the new location, 2025 W. Highway Drive, Thursday, March 31, The ribbon-cutting is honoring the completion of the first phase of campus.

Greg Ayers, president and founder, said the nonprofit now has five acres of land, full of possibilities. He said foster care, warehouses and culinary programs will all be at the Campus of Hope by the end of this year.

”We’re really excited for this journey and a year from now it’ll be incredible for people to come back and say, ‘Wow! The vision has exploded and we can see it now,’” Ayers said. “It’s not an old mining company. It’s now a social service lighthouse. A ‘Campus of Hope’ for our community.”

Ayers said the organization outgrew the old location, and since they were leasing the space the new home allows them to build something of their own.

He said the new facility will help the group help more foster families and provide outreach opportunities to the community. Food banks, hygiene products and classes for people who recently got out of prison will all be on campus.

Ayers said a lot of this project is made possible thanks to Phoenix Suns player, Devin Booker who donated $100,000 to the organization.

The Suns are also donating a basketball court to the nonprofit.

“The Phoenix Suns Gorilla will be here at the open house. They’ve been a great partner here and we’re excited. Devin Booker has just been a tremendous community resource for all of Arizona,” Ayers said. “He’s obviously a tremendous basketball player but he has a big heart for the community. We’re very grateful.”

If you want to come out to tour the campus, there will be free food and gift bags.

If you can’t make it but you are interested in volunteering or donating, you can head to Gap Ministries website.

Gap Ministries celebrates completion of first phase of Campus of Hope
