GRAPHIC: Man gets 27 years in prison for hiring woman to create torture videos for his sexual pleasure

Sean Fiore, 38, was sentenced to 27 years in prison.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WARNING: The details in this story may be disturbing to readers.

(Gray News) – A Vermont man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for a brutal murder-and-kidnap-for-hire scheme in which he paid a woman in Venezuela to make snuff videos of children and adults for his sexual pleasure.

The United States Department of Justice announced the sentencing Wednesday for 38-year-old Sean Fiore.

According to court documents, Fiore paid a woman in Venezuela $600 to make a video that showed the “sadistic abuse” of a young child. After Fiore received that video, he then paid the woman $4,000 for another video, this time involving an adult victim in which Fiore demanded the victim be killed.

The DOJ said for the second video, Fiore sent the woman a 600-word script with details of exactly what he wanted the video to show, including her hitting and kicking the victim, burning him with cigarettes, urinating and defecating on him, filling his mouth with feces, wrapping his head with plastic, and smothering him to death by sitting on his face. Fiore then received a 58-minute video, in which, at the end, the adult male victim appeared to be dead.

Court documents also show that Fiore possessed other videos and images depicting “sadistic sexual abuse” of young children.

Fiore pleaded guilty in October 2021 to conspiracy to kidnap and kill a person overseas, murder-for-hire, conspiracy to produce child pornography, and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced Wednesday to 27 years in prison.

“Fiore committed some of the darkest, most heinous deeds humanity can imagine,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew Millhollin for HSI in New England. “Today’s sentence ensures that he will be locked away, unable to repeat the depraved crimes he has admitted to. We are grateful to our partners here in Vermont and around the world who worked tirelessly alongside us to investigate and prosecute this case.”

The woman in Venezuela, identified as Moraima Escarlet Vasquez Flores, 39, of Colombia, is charged with conspiracy to murder and kidnap a person in a foreign country, conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, and aiding and abetting the receipt of child pornography. She was arrested in Colombia in September 2020, and Colombia recently approved her extradition to the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

