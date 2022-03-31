UPDATE: Elderly woman found dead following house fire in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An elderly Tucson woman was found dead following a house fire late Wednesday, March 30.

The Tucson Fire Department said the blaze started at a home in the 3300 block of North Flowing Wells Road around 10:30 p.m.

The TFD said the victim was found dead inside the home. Investigators believe the fire was caused by a cigarette and oxygen tanks. No foul play is suspect and no firefighters were injured.

Neighbors tried to get the woman out of the home before crews arrived, but the fire had spread too much.

It was the second fatal fire in Tucson Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a man died in a house fire near Silverlake Road and Santa Cruz Lane.

In that case, investigators believe a hot plate caused the blaze.

