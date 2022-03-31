Oro Valley PD arrest man on child pornography charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man faces numerous charges after he allegedly was connected with explicit images of minors.

Steven Hill faces nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to Oro Valley police, officers received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Officers then obtained search warrants and found pornographic images of children in connection with Hill.

Hill was booked into the Pima County jail with bond set at $100,000.

