PACC community outreach out of food

(Pima Animal Care Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center is in dire need of food donations after its outreach program recently ran out of food.

According to PACC spokesperson Nikki Reck, there is no food left for foster animals, either.

She asked community members to consider buying a bag or two from the shelter’s wish list.

Food can be dropped off in the donation bins during PACC’s open hours or you can make a purchase from the shelter’s wish list.

