Pilot suffers minor injuries in small-plane crash near Ryan Airfield

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pilot suffered only minor injuries in a small-plane crash west of Tucson on Wednesday, March 30.

According to a Facebook post from the Drexel Heights Fire District, the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. at Ryan Airfield.

The heavily damaged single-engine plane came to rest on its roof in the desert near the runway, but the pilot was able to get out without help.

No additional information was immediately available.

