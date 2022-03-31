Pinal County deputy shot while responding to call

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pinal County sheriff’s deputy is in the hospital after, authorities said, he was shot while responding to a trespassing call on Wednesday, March 30.

Authorities said the deputy was called to the Dudleyville area and was shot by the suspect after he arrived on the scene.

The deputy fired back, hitting the suspect, according to authorities.

Both the deputy and suspect were taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities did not give information on the condition of either.

