Southern Arizona food truck owners feeling impact of rising gas costs

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:04 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Restaurants across southern Arizona have been faced with rising food prices as of late. But, mobile food trucks like Jozarelli’s and American Asian have found themselves battling yet another cost: the large spike in fuel prices to get to their customers.

“As a food truck operator, we’re mobile. We all run on generators,” said Joe Sotomayor.

He’s owned Jozarelli’s Food Truck for nine years, selling everything from pizza to spaghetti to his customers. Now, he said higher gas prices are forcing him to adjust his business model.

“There’s definitely an impact such as where we go, how long we’re going to be there, and the market that’s going to be at the event as well,” Sotomayor said.

Randy Irby, owner of American Asian, said he is feeling that same impact. He said his fuel prices have nearly doubled in recent months.

“What used to cost me $40 now costs me $75-$80,” he said.

Now, those additional costs are passed onto his customers.

“This is the first time I’ve had to raise my prices. I raised my prices two months ago. This is the first time that I’ve raised my prices in two years,” Irby said.

Both business owners added they are just trying to get through it. And added that their biggest resource during this time, is each other.

“The more food trucks the better. It draws a crowd. In that sense, food truck operators and owners are looking to work with each other versus it being a competition,” Sotomayor said of his fellow peers.

But for now, Sotomayor just has one motto: “Keep on trucking” through this times of high fuel prices and inflation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

