UPATE: Cyclists fighting for life after getting hit by truck near Park, Ajo Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury collision between a semi-truck and cyclists near Park Avenue and Ajo Way.

According to the Tucson Police Department, an elderly man and woman were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The TPD said the couple was on a tandem bike when they were hit.

Westbound Ajo Way, from Park to 6th Avenue, will be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

