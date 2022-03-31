Tucson Police aims for 30% female officers by year 2030

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 30x30 is a national initiative which makes recruiting women a priority.

Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar jumped on this concept right away once he became the top cop in Tucson.

“So essentially what we want to do is make our ranks more representative of the community we are serving,” said TPD Assistant Chief Monica Prieto.

TPD wants residents who love and care about Tucson so much, they want to serve. But there is one requirement: You must be a woman.

“The goal is to get 30% of women in their swore ranks by 2030,” explained Prieto.

Right now, the department has half of that goal. In fact, fewer than 20% of police officers across the country, are women.

“Which we have a lot of work to do,” she said.

But, she said, it starts with shooting down misconceptions.

“Policing is all physical, when in fact, it is mental and interpersonal,” she said.

Prieto said the department is looking for woman who are good at communicating and making decisions.

“So policing is a great career for women because it relies on the strengths women already have like communication skills, the ability to multi-task, to be an empathetic listener, and just problem solving.”

“We are in without a doubt, a male dominated career field,” explained recruiting officer Melissa Ayun. However, we have a lot of females who are extremely successful.”

Officer Franscisco Magos, who has worked alongside female officers for 15 years, said they bring what men cannot.

“Some of the women officers are able to relate more to certain people on a daily basis, and not just victims, suspects and witnesses. They bring their own skill set just like any other officer does and use them to our advantage,” he said.

Just like Prieto, who never imagined she would join the force 22 year ago.

“She is the perfect example of opportunity. She’s one of the highest-ranking females and the department and we want to see more females and the department is committed,” she said.

TPD is so committed they are holding a women in law enforcement recruiting event on April 9th.

Live demonstrations to show women the different types of positions that could soon be available. They’re looking specifically for women who are good at communicating and making decisions.

For more information, click here .

