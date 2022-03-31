Tucson police investigating fatal hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for information in a hit-and-run that took one man’s life on Sunday, March 27.

Officers said they were called around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Stone Avenue in response to a hit-and-run.

Authorities tried to treat the victim at the scene, but he ultimately died there. Police are withholding the man’s name until his family is notified.

Through evidence taken rom the scene and witness interviews, detectives said, they determined the victim had tried to cross on a marked crosswalk when a vehicle headed west hit him and drove away.

As of Wednesday, the vehicle involved had not been located.

Officers said the pedestrian crossing against the traffic signal was a major factor in the collision. However, they said, leaving the scene of the fatal crash is the focus of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 91 or 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

