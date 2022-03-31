Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson police investigating fatal hit-and-run

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for information in a hit-and-run that took one man’s life on Sunday, March 27.

Officers said they were called around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Stone Avenue in response to a hit-and-run.

Authorities tried to treat the victim at the scene, but he ultimately died there. Police are withholding the man’s name until his family is notified.

Through evidence taken rom the scene and witness interviews, detectives said, they determined the victim had tried to cross on a marked crosswalk when a vehicle headed west hit him and drove away.

As of Wednesday, the vehicle involved had not been located.

Officers said the pedestrian crossing against the traffic signal was a major factor in the collision. However, they said, leaving the scene of the fatal crash is the focus of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 91 or 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Hampton Park Apartment Homes in the 8600...
UPDATE: One dead in officer-involved shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Timothy M. Schultheis, age 23, of South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the...
Man accused of kidnapping after Safford girl found in South Carolina apartment
Numerous police cars are at Ajo Highway and Mission Road.
UPDATE: Three injuried in three-vehicle crash at Ajo, Mission in Tucson
Raul Ulices Franco
17-year-old suspect in Glendale Outlet Mall shooting will be charged as an adult
Dead horse found tied to tree in Tucson area

Latest News

UPATE: Cyclists fighting for life after getting hit by truck near Park, Ajo Way
Northwest Fire District crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums,...
UPDATE: Evacuations called due to three-alarm fire at apartment complex near Oracle, Orange Grove
Police are looking to identify the suspect in a robbery from nearly two weeks ago.
Tucson police looking for Nordstrom Rack robbery suspect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian dies after being hit near Speedway, Kolb