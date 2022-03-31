Tucson police looking for Nordstrom Rack robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a department store earlier this month.

Authorities said the robbery took place on March 17 at the Nordstrom Rack at 6317 East Broadway Boulevard.

The suspect is described as standing between 5′10″ and 6 feet with a medium build.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call 88-CRIME.

