Tucson police: One shot near Wilmot Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Tucson that left one man injured on Wednesday, March 30.

Tucson police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near the 1600 block of Wilmot Road.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, though police gave no information on his condition.

As of 10:30 p.m., police had made no arrests.

