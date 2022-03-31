Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson police: One shot near Wilmot Road

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Tucson that left one man injured on Wednesday, March 30.

Tucson police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near the 1600 block of Wilmot Road.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, though police gave no information on his condition.

As of 10:30 p.m., police had made no arrests.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Hampton Park Apartment Homes in the 8600...
UPDATE: One dead in officer-involved shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Timothy M. Schultheis, age 23, of South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the...
Man accused of kidnapping after Safford girl found in South Carolina apartment
Numerous police cars are at Ajo Highway and Mission Road.
UPDATE: Three injuried in three-vehicle crash at Ajo, Mission in Tucson
Northwest Fire District crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums,...
UPDATE: Evacuations called due to three-alarm fire at apartment complex near Oracle, Orange Grove
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Body found in burning Tucson home

Latest News

Sound Off on Sarnoff: Lakeside Park residents report close calls with reckless, speeding drivers
Sound Off on Sarnoff: Lakeside Park residents report close calls with reckless, speeding drivers
Authorities say a Pinal County deputy and a suspect shot each other in the Dudleyville area.
Pinal County deputy shot while responding to call
Capt. James T. Bellew, 26, of Charlottesville, Virginia, died after a helicopter crash...
Soldier killed in helicopter crash at Georgia airfield
Southern Arizona food truck owners feeling impact of rising gas costs
Southern Arizona food truck owners feeling impact of rising gas costs