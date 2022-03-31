Tucson police: One shot near Wilmot Road
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:22 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers are on the scene of a shooting in Tucson that left one man injured on Wednesday, March 30.
Tucson police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near the 1600 block of Wilmot Road.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, though police gave no information on his condition.
As of 10:30 p.m., police had made no arrests.
