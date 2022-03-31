UPDATE: Hot plate may have caused fatal fir near Silverlake, Santa Cruz Lane

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A hot plate may have caused a fatal house fire near Silverlake Road and South Santa Cruz Lane in Tucson on Wednesday, March 30.

The Tucson Fire Department said crews were called to the home around 1:45 p.m.

A man’s body was found in the front bedroom of the home and the TFD said investigators believe the fire was caused by a hot plate that was left on.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances.

It was the second fatal fire in Tucson Wednesday and the third this year.

A woman was killed late Wednesday in a fire at a home in the 3300 block of North Flowing Wells Road.

Investigators believe the woman may have been smoking next to an oxygen tank. No foul play is suspected and no firefighters were injured.

