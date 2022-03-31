UPDATE: Pinal County deputy out of surgery, in good spirits after getting shot by suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A deputy with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is out of surgery, alert and in good spirits after getting shot late Wednesday, March 30.

The PCSO gave an update on the deputy early Thursday morning.

The deputy, who has not been named, was shot by a suspect in the Dudleyville area.

The PCSO said the deputy was shot after arriving on the scene of a trespassing call. The deputy returned fire and hit the suspect, who also has not been named.

The PCSO did not have an update on the suspect Thursday.

