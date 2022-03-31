Washington man pleads guilty to illegal hike in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Washington man was ordered to serve two years of supervised probation and has been banned from all national parks, national monuments and federal lands in Arizona after pleading guilty to an illegal hike in the Grand Canyon.

Joseph Don Mount violated the group size limitation on a rim-to-rim hike within Grand Canyon National Park, according to information from the National Park Service.

Court documents show that on Oct. 24, 2020, the NPS investigated an allegation that Mount organized a 139-person hiking group through the inner canyon without a permit. The inner canyon is defined as the area below the Tonto Platform from the South Rim and below Manzanita Resthouse from the North Rim. Before the trip, Mount was made aware that his group required a permit. The case was prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Since 2014, any organized group of 12-30 participants, or any nonprofit group conducting rim-to-rim, rim-to-rim-to-rim, rim-to-river-to-rim, and/or extended day hikes in the inner canyon must obtain a Special Use Permit from the park’s Commercial Services Division. The park implemented this regulation due to increased day use on inner canyon trails that has resulted in increased user conflicts.

The park said there are other issues related to inner-canyon use by large groups, including abandoning or caching gear on the trails; increased litter, including human waste; crowding at restrooms and attraction sites; an overburdened wastewater treatment plant; vehicle congestion and crowding at trailheads; and general concerns over trail courtesy with other visitors.

Park rangers are also seeing an increase in unprepared and injured rim-to-rim participants resulting in additional search and rescue responses, which then result in an overall delay of all search and rescue operations. In 2021, park rangers responded to a total of 411 search and rescue incidents which broke a 20-year record for the park.

Park rangers encourage all visitors who are planning a hike in the park to learn more about Trail Courtesy Practices That Leave No Trace and How to Hike Smart.

