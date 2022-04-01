Advertise
Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd named AP National Coach of the Year

Arizona Wildcats head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd.
Arizona Wildcats head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd.(Mike Christy | Arizona Athletics)
By Arizona Athletics
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS – Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd was named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year on Friday, April 1.

Lloyd became the first Wildcats men’s basketball coach to receive the honor in the 55 years of the award.

Lloyd, who completed his first season in Tucson, was also named the national coach of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and United States Basketball Writers Association earlier this week.

Lloyd helped Arizona to a 33-4 overall record in 2021-22 and an 18-2 mark in Pac-12 play, winning the regular season by three games over UCLA. The Wildcats also went on to capture the Pac-12 Tournament crown and Lloyd was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Arizona earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet 16 with wins over Wright State and TCU on the opening weekend. The 33 wins are 16 more than last season and the third-most in program history.

As a team, Arizona set new program records for assists and blocked shots while Bennedict Mathurin was a consensus second-team all-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Christian Koloko tied the Arizona single-season record with 102 blocked shots and was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player of the Year while joining Mathurin and teammate Azuolas Tubelison the First Team All Pac-12.

Dalen Terry was a honorable mention all-conference performer and a member of the all-defensive team while finishing 12th in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.84). Arizona led the country in assists per game (19.6), total assists (726) and total rebounds (1,531). The Wildcats also ranked among the top 10 in the country in field goal percentage (5th), free throw attempts (4th), free throws made (3rd), rebound margin (9th), scoring margin (3rd), scoring offense (3rd), total blocks (4th).

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

