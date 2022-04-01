Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry for the first weekend of April

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry and seasonably warm for the start of April. Daytime temperatures will rebound to 2 to 6 degrees above normal Saturday and Sunday. A storm system passing through the Four Corners area this Sunday into Monday will bring an increase in clouds and slightly-cooler air. No rain or snow expected this far south. A ridge builds in next week which will warm temperatures into the 90s!

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Some clouds with highs near 90 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s.

