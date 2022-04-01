Advertise
Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair kicks off Friday

By Carsyn Currier
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair is kicking off Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. This is the first time in two years both bi-annual fairs are taking place because of COVID-19.

Fourth Avenue Merchants Association Chief Operating Officer Casey Anderson said it’s very exciting news for local businesses. Organizers are expecting record-breaking attendance after selling out of all 375 vendor spots.

“Then we have our amazing 130 local merchants that are here on the avenue,” Anderson said. “They’re all so excited to open their doors and welcome everybody in.”

Vendors will be showcasing clothing, art and other goods for all to enjoy.

Anderson said the winter street fair was quite the challenge due to cold, rainy weather and the surging omicron variant.

She said the fair was dealing with supply chain shortages and had to hire a brand new staff to host the event.

Since the Fourth Avenue Merchant Association did not make a lot of revenue with that fair, Anderson said they hope the spring fair brings in some cash flow so they can put that money back into Fourth Avenue.

“A lot of those people who came to the fair, it was “make-goods” for us. People we extended the credit for three fairs,” Anderson said. “There wasn’t a lot of new revenue, so we’re excited to be back in spring to actually get some revenue flowing in and be able to continue the fairs moving forward.”

If you want to come out this weekend, you can expect to see life-size checkers and chess thanks to Tucson Parks and Rec.

Anderson said to come hungry because there will be lots of food trucks and drink stations along the avenue.

The fair goes through Sunday. April 3, from 10 a.m. to dusk.

Click here to see a list of music headliners.

