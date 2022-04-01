GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video from fatal deputy-involved shooting released

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Graphic video from a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Pima County last month was released on Friday, April 1.

The video from the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team shows the incident that left 17-year-old Zakareya Ibrahim dead and deputy Eduardo Toral severely injured.

The March 12 incident started with Ibrahim calling 911 and making several threats, including “I want to kill all you. I have scissors” and “I’m just thirsty for blood, you feel me.”

During the call, Ibrahim warned the dispatcher he was armed with a pair of scissors.

A neighbor’s security camera captured the incident and is the only known video of the shooting.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

In the video, you can see deputy Toral arriving at the scene, a house near South Kinney Road and West Ajo Highway.

As Toral pulled up, Ibrahim threw a rock at his vehicle.

Toral ordered Ibrahim to show his hands and asked him what he was carrying.

As Toral exited his vehicle, Ibrahim attacked.

Toral then fell to the ground and Ibrahim continued to stab him.

Deputy Taylor Dunn, a three-year veteran of the PCSD, arrived and started shooting at Ibrahim.

Dunn walked closer to the two before firing several more times, killing Ibrahim and ending the attack.

Dunn then called for backup and he and some witnesses moved Toral to a safer location out of the street. Dunn attempted to save Ibrahim, but he died at the scene.

Toral was transported to the hospital with severe injuries to his spinal cord, face and shoulder. He has been since released from the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation by the PCRIT. It will be presented to the Pima County Attorneys for review.

According to his family and the investigation, Ibrahim had a history of mental health issues.

“We lost our son,” Yahya Ibrahim and Abier Adriesm said days after the shooting. “We are sad, we are so sad for our son. And we are sad for the (deputy). We hope he recovers soon.”

