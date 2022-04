TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Green Valley firefighters are at the scene of a HAZMAT incident on the southbound ramp of Interstate 19 at Canoa Road.

Crews say an 8,000-gallon fuel truck was leaking its contents.

No injuries were reported, but the ramp was closed due to emergency traffic.

