Hiker rescued at Catalina State Park
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golder Ranch firefighters have rescued one hiker at Catalina State Park and are searching for another possible hiker.
Crews said they used a stokes basket to lift the rescued hiker out of an area near Romero Pools.
A second hiker may be in need of rescue further up the trail.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
