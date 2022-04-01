Hiker rescued at Catalina State Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golder Ranch firefighters have rescued one hiker at Catalina State Park and are searching for another possible hiker.

Crews said they used a stokes basket to lift the rescued hiker out of an area near Romero Pools.

A second hiker may be in need of rescue further up the trail.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.