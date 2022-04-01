Advertise
Hiker rescued at Catalina State Park

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golder Ranch firefighters have rescued one hiker at Catalina State Park and are searching for another possible hiker.

Crews said they used a stokes basket to lift the rescued hiker out of an area near Romero Pools.

A second hiker may be in need of rescue further up the trail.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

