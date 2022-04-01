Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man found guilty of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

Gregory Hickman, 29, was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in...
Gregory Hickman, 29, was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2016.(Shelby County Jail)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:57 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2016.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, it took the jury less than 20 minutes to find Gregory Hickman, 29, guilty of raping a child.

According to testimony this week, the child’s mother said that in October 2016, she noticed her daughter’s stomach felt hard in a way that appeared to be a pregnancy. The girl then told her mom that Hickman had raped her earlier that year.

The girl said that Hickman, who was a family friend, was walking her home from a store and suggested they take a shortcut. When they got to a bushy area, Hickman then raped her, the girl said. She also said Hickman said he would kill her if she told anybody about the rape.

In December 2016, the young girl gave birth. DNA testing confirmed Hickman was the father.

Hickman will be sentenced on May 12. He remains in police custody and has another rape case pending involving a 13-year-old victim who was the daughter of his girlfriend.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums in the...
Dangerous, deadly day in southern Arizona following shootings, crashes and fires
A man was found shot near North Wilmot Road and East Pima Street in Tucson late Wednesday,...
UPDATE: Man found shot near Wilmot, Pima in Tucson
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s east side
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones loses bid to avoid fines in Sandy Hook case
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have hit their lowest levels since the early days of the...
Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low
Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal is charged with murder and other charges in the death of his...
Kansas father charged with murder in infant daughter’s death after child struck with object, police say
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she...
Psaki won’t confirm she’s leaving White House for MSNBC
Arizona Wildcats head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd.
Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd named AP National Coach of the Year