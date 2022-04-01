Advertise
Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s east side

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was hit by a car on Wednesday, March 30.

Authorities said they were called at 4:38 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Finance Center Drive in response to a collision involving a male pedestrian.

Despite treating him at the scene, officers said, 56-year-old Stephan B. Izen ultimately died there.

Detectives conducted interviews and determined Izen had been trying to cross East Speedway Boulevard when he was hit by a silver 2019 Honda Pilot headed east. The Honda’s driver stopped immediately and cooperated with the investigation.

Authorities determined the driver was not impaired and that Izen was not in a crosswalk, which was a major factor in his death.

