Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Phoenix homeless encampment is home to nearly 1,000 people

The homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix outside of the Human Services Campus now has nearly 1,000 people as the city struggles to deal with the problem.
By Amy Cutler
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Less than a mile from our state capitol sits one of the country’s largest homeless encampments, and it continues to grow. It sits right outside the sprawling Human Services Campus, which provides food, medical care, and legal services to the poor. The tents stretch for blocks in every direction and inside each of them is a person and story.

“It’s not as easy as it sounds or seems,” Shelton Shield said. He called the encampment home off and on for the last year. He doesn’t have any family to stay with. Without options, he set up his tent in this area that has become known as “the Zone.”

“It’s rough, it’s rough, winters it’s cold, summers is hot, fights, lots of fights. You’ve got to fight to defend yourself,” he said. The Human Services Campus is a non-profit. Each week they count how many people are outside their gates. The number is now about a thousand.

The homeless encampment known as "The Zone" in downtown Phoenix is now home to nearly 1,000...
The homeless encampment known as "The Zone" in downtown Phoenix is now home to nearly 1,000 people.(Arizona's Family)

“We have struggled for about a year to find a place, but the rents keep going up, even working full-time and getting a second job,” this woman said. She would be sleeping in her car if it weren’t for a friend. She asked that we not give her name. She’d come to the encampment to visit a friend.

That campus has a shelter that provides beds to 470 people. They recently added mats, allowing another 50 to stay there. On Monday a new structure on that campus opened that will house another 100 people.

“We do want them to have an assigned bed, so they know every night they can come in here, they don’t have to wait in line,” Amy Schwabenlender, the Executive Director of the Human Services Campus said. The city acknowledges the problem and said it’s spending $50 million this fiscal year to address it.

“Those resources include shelter, rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, navigation, case management, and a wonderful new behavioral health program we’re partnering with mercy care on,” Scott Hall, the Interim Deputy Director for Homeless Services for the City of Phoenix said. “No one deserves to be unsheltered and on the street and that’s why we’re putting every effort to get people into housing, housing is how you end homelessness ultimately,” he continued.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums in the...
Dangerous, deadly day in southern Arizona following shootings, crashes and fires
A man was found shot near North Wilmot Road and East Pima Street in Tucson late Wednesday,...
UPDATE: Man found shot near Wilmot, Pima in Tucson
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s east side
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Hiker rescued at Catalina State Park
Graphic video from a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Pima County last month was released on...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video from fatal deputy-involved shooting released
Fatal shooting
GRAPHIC: Video of fatal deputy-involved shooting released
Arizona Wildcats head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd.
Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd named AP National Coach of the Year