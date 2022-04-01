Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to resign effective immediately

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, who was seriously injured in a bike crash last year, is resigning.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to accept Huckelberry’s immediate resignation during a meeting on Tuesday, April 5.

Deputy Administrator Jan Lesher, who has been serving as acting county administrator, is expected to be appointed to fill the void.

Earlier this week, Huckelberry’s family released an update on his recovery. In that statement, Huckelberry’s family said he often talked about returning to work but his doctors want him to continue to focus on his therapy.

Huckelberry was injured when he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 23.

A 75-year-old woman was cited in the crash that left Huckelberry with life-threatening injuries.

