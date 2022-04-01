Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Registration open for babysitting safety course

The Northwest Fire District’s Babysitter Program for children and teens is open for...
The Northwest Fire District’s Babysitter Program for children and teens is open for registration. (Source: Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Registration is open for the Northwest Fire District’s Babysitter Program for children and teens.

The two-day fire and life safety course is designed to familiarize students with the basic knowledge and skills to safely care for infants and children. The course covers topics like babysitting and business basics, first aid/CPR, poison control, fire safety and more.

NWFD is offering AREST CPR certification this summer, a learning opportunity created by a team of emergency medicine physicians and paramedics from Arizona’s EMS agencies. The courses for immediate rescuers, like a babysitter, are designed for individuals with little to no prior medical training.

Course Dates Open for Registration:

  • June 7 & 8 - NWFD Training Center
  • June 15 & 16 - NWFD Training Center
  • June 29 & 30 - at the Golder Ranch Fire and Life Safety Services Building
  • July 12 & 13 - at the NWFD Administration Complex
  • July 20 & 21 - NWFD Training Center
  • July 26 & 27 - at the Golder Ranch Fire and Life Safety Services Building

Northwest Fire Training Center

5125 W. Camino De Fuego

Tucson, AZ 85743

Northwest Fire Administration Complex

13535 N. Marana Main Street

Marana, AZ 85653

Golder Ranch Fire District Fire and Life Safety Services Building

(This building is next to Fire Station 380)

1175 W. Magee Road

Tucson, AZ 85704

Course registration is $45 per student.  You can find more information here: https://nwfdaz.gov/education/community-education/babysitter-program/

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums in the...
Dangerous, deadly day in southern Arizona following shootings, crashes and fires
A man was found shot near North Wilmot Road and East Pima Street in Tucson late Wednesday,...
UPDATE: Man found shot near Wilmot, Pima in Tucson
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s east side
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to resign effective immediately
Ted Schmidt, a representative for Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry, released a...
Statement from Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry on resignation
Janie Hunter
Tucson police ask for public’s help locating missing vulnerable adult
The Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair begins Friday, April 1.
Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair kicks off Friday