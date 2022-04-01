Registration open for babysitting safety course
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Registration is open for the Northwest Fire District’s Babysitter Program for children and teens.
The two-day fire and life safety course is designed to familiarize students with the basic knowledge and skills to safely care for infants and children. The course covers topics like babysitting and business basics, first aid/CPR, poison control, fire safety and more.
NWFD is offering AREST CPR certification this summer, a learning opportunity created by a team of emergency medicine physicians and paramedics from Arizona’s EMS agencies. The courses for immediate rescuers, like a babysitter, are designed for individuals with little to no prior medical training.
Course Dates Open for Registration:
- June 7 & 8 - NWFD Training Center
- June 15 & 16 - NWFD Training Center
- June 29 & 30 - at the Golder Ranch Fire and Life Safety Services Building
- July 12 & 13 - at the NWFD Administration Complex
- July 20 & 21 - NWFD Training Center
- July 26 & 27 - at the Golder Ranch Fire and Life Safety Services Building
Northwest Fire Training Center
5125 W. Camino De Fuego
Tucson, AZ 85743
Northwest Fire Administration Complex
13535 N. Marana Main Street
Marana, AZ 85653
Golder Ranch Fire District Fire and Life Safety Services Building
(This building is next to Fire Station 380)
1175 W. Magee Road
Tucson, AZ 85704
Course registration is $45 per student. You can find more information here: https://nwfdaz.gov/education/community-education/babysitter-program/
