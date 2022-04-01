Registration open for babysitting safety course

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Registration is open for the Northwest Fire District’s Babysitter Program for children and teens.

The two-day fire and life safety course is designed to familiarize students with the basic knowledge and skills to safely care for infants and children. The course covers topics like babysitting and business basics, first aid/CPR, poison control, fire safety and more.

NWFD is offering AREST CPR certification this summer, a learning opportunity created by a team of emergency medicine physicians and paramedics from Arizona’s EMS agencies. The courses for immediate rescuers, like a babysitter, are designed for individuals with little to no prior medical training.

Course Dates Open for Registration:

June 7 & 8 - NWFD Training Center

June 15 & 16 - NWFD Training Center

June 29 & 30 - at the Golder Ranch Fire and Life Safety Services Building

July 12 & 13 - at the NWFD Administration Complex

July 20 & 21 - NWFD Training Center

July 26 & 27 - at the Golder Ranch Fire and Life Safety Services Building

Northwest Fire Training Center

5125 W. Camino De Fuego

Tucson, AZ 85743

Northwest Fire Administration Complex

13535 N. Marana Main Street

Marana, AZ 85653

Golder Ranch Fire District Fire and Life Safety Services Building

(This building is next to Fire Station 380)

1175 W. Magee Road

Tucson, AZ 85704

Course registration is $45 per student. You can find more information here: https://nwfdaz.gov/education/community-education/babysitter-program/

