Southern Arizona pig sanctuary at capacity with more than 650 pigs

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:25 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s known as the micro mini craze: When people believe pigs supposed to be tiny and cute, but they grow up to weigh more than 100 pounds.

Because of this, Ironwood Pig Sanctuary said they are over capacity with their more than 650 pigs.

Mary Schanz, co-founder of the sanctuary, has been rescuing pigs for 21 years. She said half of all her pigs are from people abandoning them after they grow out of the “micro pig” stage.

Now, hundreds of pigs later, she said it’s a crisis. “We’re getting so many strays. People are getting them and realizing they aren’t what they thought they were and then they just turn them loose,” Schanz said.

She adds that her sanctuary gets an average of six to eight calls a week for a pig needing a new forever home. And warns that these animals are not the same as raising a dog.

“They’re pigs. And they are going to act like pigs. Which means they are going to root up your yard. They’re going to root up the tile in your kitchen.”

If a family is seriously considering bringing a pig into their home she advises them to do some research to make sure it will be the right fit.

While the Ironwood Pig Sanctuary has an abundance of pigs. Schanz said they aren’t actively seeking to adopt any of them out.

However, if someone is seriously considering adoption they must pass a house visit, and be open to adopting two as pigs as they like to have a companion.

But, for the time being, these pigs live the good life at the sanctuary, and will stay for the remainder of their little pig-lives at Ironwood.

Tucson's minimum wage increases to $13 an hour with more increases coming
