Thousands of baby teether rattles recalled due to choking hazard

PlayMonster recalls Kid O Hudson glow rattles due to choking hazards.
PlayMonster recalls Kid O Hudson glow rattles due to choking hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:01 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for nearly 9,000 motion-activated baby rattles sold in the U.S. and Canada.

PlayMonster has recalled the Kid O Hudson glow rattles due to their legs possibly breaking off and posing a choking hazard to young children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency describes the product as a motion-activated rattle shaped like a puppy that makes a soft rattling sound when shaken. The plastic puppy is white with spots that can glow in red or green. The puppy’s legs are textured soft plastic for teething children.

Currently, there have been three reports of the rattle legs breaking off, according to the recall. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the recalled walkers away from young children and contact PlayMonster by calling 1-800-469-7506 to discuss refund options.

The rattles were sold at specialty stores nationwide and online at Target.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other sites from February 2018 through February 2022.

