Tucson police ask for public’s help locating missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult Friday, April 1.

According to police, 55-year-old Janie Hunter is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.

Hunter was last seen Thursday near East Escalante and South Pantano roads.

If you see her, please call 911.

