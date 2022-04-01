Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Vanna White announces death of her father

FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter...
FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:46 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Gray News) – “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.

She didn’t name her dad in the Tweet but described him as being “one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach.”

The South Carolina native said her 96-year-old father passed away peacefully Friday morning.

White and her co-host Pat Sajak have worked side by side for more than 7,000 episodes of “Wheel of Fortune and are nightly staples in millions of homes across America.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums in the...
Dangerous, deadly day in southern Arizona following shootings, crashes and fires
A man was found shot near North Wilmot Road and East Pima Street in Tucson late Wednesday,...
UPDATE: Man found shot near Wilmot, Pima in Tucson
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s east side
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to resign effective immediately
Ted Schmidt, a representative for Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry, released a...
Statement from Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry on resignation
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. The U.S....
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
The U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March, bringing the unemployment rate to a new pandemic low....
Jobless rate hits pandemic low; What's next?