Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Flowing Wells teacher wins Esperanza Latino Teacher Award

Sarai Martinez was selected for the 2022 Esperanza Latino Teacher Award.
Sarai Martinez was selected for the 2022 Esperanza Latino Teacher Award.(Chicanos Por La Causa)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fifth grade teacher at Hendricks Elementary, of Flowing Wells United School District, was surprised with the Esperanza Latino Teacher Award, which comes with a $5,000 grant.

Chicanos Por La Causa, a non-profit organization in Arizona, recognized Sarai Martinez for her success both inside and outside of the classroom.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Martinez’s students scored well above other 5th graders in the district. She’s known for working long hours and weekends to make lessons for her students the best they can be. With many families only speaking Spanish at the school, Martinez also works a crucial role by helping translate.

Along with being an impactful teacher, Martinez also does a lot for her community. She spends one Sunday a month voluntarily teaching a course at her local church. During the summer months, she works full time at a kid’s camp as a lead counselor. Martinez has also traveled to China and Puerto Rico on mission trips through her church to help other communities in need.

Martinez was an English-language learner herself, which has allowed her to understand the struggles some of her students go through as they learn a second language. Her students appreciate her and her efforts, and demonstrate it by spending their lunch and free time with her.

To learn more about Chicanos Por La Causa, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums in the...
Dangerous, deadly day in southern Arizona following shootings, crashes and fires
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to resign effective immediately
A man was found shot near North Wilmot Road and East Pima Street in Tucson late Wednesday,...
UPDATE: Man found shot near Wilmot, Pima in Tucson
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s east side
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Graphic video from a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Pima County last month was released on...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video from fatal deputy-involved shooting released
The Northwest Fire District’s Babysitter Program for children and teens is open for...
Registration open for babysitting safety course
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to resign effective immediately
Ted Schmidt, a representative for Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry, released a...
Statement from Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry on resignation