Flowing Wells teacher wins Esperanza Latino Teacher Award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fifth grade teacher at Hendricks Elementary, of Flowing Wells United School District, was surprised with the Esperanza Latino Teacher Award, which comes with a $5,000 grant.

Chicanos Por La Causa, a non-profit organization in Arizona, recognized Sarai Martinez for her success both inside and outside of the classroom.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Martinez’s students scored well above other 5th graders in the district. She’s known for working long hours and weekends to make lessons for her students the best they can be. With many families only speaking Spanish at the school, Martinez also works a crucial role by helping translate.

Along with being an impactful teacher, Martinez also does a lot for her community. She spends one Sunday a month voluntarily teaching a course at her local church. During the summer months, she works full time at a kid’s camp as a lead counselor. Martinez has also traveled to China and Puerto Rico on mission trips through her church to help other communities in need.

Martinez was an English-language learner herself, which has allowed her to understand the struggles some of her students go through as they learn a second language. Her students appreciate her and her efforts, and demonstrate it by spending their lunch and free time with her.

