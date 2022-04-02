Advertise
Legendary horse trainer Bob Baffert suspended by State Racing Board

Here’s how the Bafferts make Louisville their home away from home
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
(CBS News) - Legendary horse trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended by the California Horse Racing Board effective Monday.

Baffert is not allowed to be involved in the training of horses previously under his care, and is banned from all enclosures under the jurisdiction of the CHRB during the suspension.

Baffert must vacate his barn at Santa Anita Park prior to the start of the suspension, and any trainer at Santa Anita Park or Los Alamitos Race Course who is training horses from the Baffert barn will be required to apply separately for stalls for those horses.

