Marilyn Monroe documentary set to premiere this month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An upcoming Netflix documentary on Marilyn Monroe will premiere at the end of April. The documentary is called “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes.” The filmmakers look for answers to Monroe’s overdose in 1962 that shocked the world. She was just 36-years-old when she passed away.

The documentary examines interviews done during an investigation into her death, two decades after she died and hones in on the final weeks of the star’s life.

“The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes” will premiere April 27.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.