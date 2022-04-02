Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Tucson’s west side

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and seriously injured on Friday, April 1.

Authorities said the incident took place near West Grant Road and Frontage Road.

Both east and westbound lanes are shut down, and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums in the...
Dangerous, deadly day in southern Arizona following shootings, crashes and fires
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to resign effective immediately
A man was found shot near North Wilmot Road and East Pima Street in Tucson late Wednesday,...
UPDATE: Man found shot near Wilmot, Pima in Tucson
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s east side
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s east side
A man and woman on a tandem bike were hit by a truck on Ajo Way Wednesday, March 30.
UPDATE: Two bicyclists fighting for life after getting hit by truck near Park, Ajo Way
A pedestrian was struck and killed near the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Kolb Road in...
Pedestrian dies after being hit near Speedway, Kolb in Tucson
The suspect vehicle drove away and police do not have a description of it at this time.
UPDATE: Authorities need help to find vehicle from fatal hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian