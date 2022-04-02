Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and seriously injured on Friday, April 1.

Authorities said the incident took place near West Grant Road and Frontage Road.

Both east and westbound lanes are shut down, and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.