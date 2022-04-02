Advertise
Trooper hospitalized after being shot in Kingman

A trooper was shot and is in stable condition.
By David Baker
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:22 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Department of Public Safety trooper is recovering after being shot in Kingman on Friday afternoon. It happened on the north side of the city around 3 p.m. Both the trooper and a suspect were shot. The trooper is in stable condition while the suspect’s condition has not been released.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a second suspect was later taken into custody. MCSO originally said there was a third suspect. However, around 8:30 p.m., the agency posted on Facebook that there was no third suspect, The Mohave Community College Neal Campus - Kingman was put on lockdown while law enforcement looked for the suspects. An investigation is underway.

This is the 10th shooting involving law enforcement that has happened outside of Maricopa County in 2022 and the 27th in the state.

Editor’s note: The story has been updated to say there is no third suspect.

