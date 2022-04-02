Tucson Folk Festival is in full swing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Folk Festival celebrates Americana/Folk Music traditions and all the wonderful variations, including American bluegrass, blues, country, jazz, Celtic, zydeco, and various styles of Latin and Mexican music. The family-friendly festival is held in some of the most historic sections of Tucson.

The 37th annual festival began on April 1 with a kick-off concert on the Club Congress Plaza Stage: the Stefan George Memorial Songwriting Competition. Saturday and Sunday, the festival will have five stages with a range of ways to enjoy and watch the festival, including a free livestream broadcast.

All five stages will feature more than 125 live performances throughout the weekend, including National Headliners, Local and Regional Acoustic Acts, Songwriting Competition winners, Family Show Entertainment, and Young Artist Showcases.

Tucson Folk Festival is a FREE event but ask you to consider making a donation of any amount at the festival entry points, in donation boxes throughout the grounds, or buckets carried by volunteers at performance stages.

Saturday, April 2 | 12:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 3 | 11:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

