FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy... and getting warmer!

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seasonal temperatures start the week then a warming trend moves in the second half of the work week. Temperatures will push into the 90s Wednesday through Saturday. Wind and fire conditions will plague Arizona all week. A storm system moves in early next week. Rain chance is uncertain at this time. It is sure to bring gusty wind and cool air.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Windy.

