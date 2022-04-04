Advertise
Police: Boy hit by vehicle in Tucson

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are near Golf Links Road and Harrison Road after, they said, a young pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

According to authorities, a juvenile boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to recover from his injuries.

The vehicle involved stayed on the scene, officers said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police said, there were no road closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

