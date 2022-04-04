Advertise
Report: Legendary Wildcat Julius Holt dies at 60

Julius Holt
Julius Holt(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:10 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:13 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Legendary Wildcat and leader of the Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation, Julius Holt, died Monday, April 4, at age 60, according to a report.

Javier Morales reported in All Sports Tucson that Holt had been in the hospital. Read the entire All Sports Tucson report HERE.

According to sources, Holt was in a medically induced coma this weekend after he was admitted with severe pneumonia.

He played for Arizona from 1981-82, but he’s best known and loved for his work with the area’s young people.

In 2019, he was selected for the American Youth Football and Cheer Hall of Fame.

Members of the community and the Wildcat family are rallying.

UArizona women’s basketball head coach Adia Barnes is one of many who released a tweet sending prayers.

