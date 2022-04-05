Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Missing 3-year-old from Washington state found safe

Amber Alert canceled.
Amber Alert canceled.(WAVE 3)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:02 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:52 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Faith Collins, 3, has been found safe after being abducted when a person stole her mother’s car in Washington state, according to Bothell Police Department.

An Amber Alert for the child was issued early Tuesday morning when her mother found her car was stolen with Faith inside.

Police are investigating the case and there is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says the couple was found Tuesday night.
Missing Indiana couple on Tucson road trip found; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
A Montana man has buried four $100 bills across the state of Arizona. Now, the challenge to...
New treasure hunt comes to Arizona
Old Tucson Studios has been a landmark in Pima County since 1939, serving as the backdrop for...
County supervisors approve contract for Old Tucson Studios operator
George Fuentes and Arturo Hernandez are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder in...
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to south-side shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run of 79-year-old in Tucson

Latest News

An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle...
Bald eagle in critical condition after being shot with over 20 pellets
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing,...
Yellen: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have ‘enormous economic repercussions’
A California woman is $10 million richer thanks to an accidental button push at a lottery...
Woman wins $10M lottery prize after being ‘pushed’ into buying scratch-off ticket
The announcement from the Justice Department comes hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland...
AG Garland, Commerce Sec. Raimondo test positive for COVID-19
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Judge acquits man of misdemeanors in Capitol riot trial