Ohio girl believed safe after reportedly abducted by stepbrother

An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tessa Kozelka has been canceled.
An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tessa Kozelka has been canceled.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:56 PM MST
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a 12-year-old girl has been canceled after authorities found her and her alleged abductor, according to local reports.

Tessa Kozelka and her 23-year-old “boyfriend” Micey Stiver were found Tuesday night in Cleveland, local news stations reported, citing authorities.

They are both in the custody of the Cleveland Police Department.

Police earlier said Stiver is also Tessa’s stepbrother.

Police say Tessa left with Stiver on Monday, April 4, at 2 a.m. The incident took place in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on State Route 82 and Deer Creek Drive in the city of North Royalton.

The family says the couple was found Tuesday night.
Fire crews were outside of Banner Main on Thursday afternoon.
Dave Heeke's contract as UArizona Vice President and Director of Athletics was recently extended
TSA agents stopped a man from boarding a plane in Boston when they found a sword hidden in his...
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
