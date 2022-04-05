Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning up the wind and heat!

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2022
By Erin Christiansen
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:54 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A strong warming trend continues with a 5 to 7 degree jump in temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will peak Friday and Saturday in the mid 90s. Breezy mornings and afternoons continue. A trough will pass Arizona Sunday through Tuesday resulting in stronger wind and fire concerns. A sharp decline in high temperatures expected, mid 60s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Windy.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 70 degrees.

