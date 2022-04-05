Gov. Doug Ducey signs May 11 execution warrant for ASU student’s killer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a warrant for Arizona’s first execution in eight years, state officials announced on Tuesday, April 5.

According to state prosecutors, the execution of Clarence Dixon is set for May 10.

Dixon was convicted of raping, strangling and stabbing Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin to death in her Tempe apartment on Jan. 7, 1978.

About two decades later, authorities identified Dixon as a suspect through DNA profiling. Dixon had already been serving a life sentence for a 1986 sexual assault conviction when he was charged with Bowdoin’s murder.

A grand jury indicted Dixon on the murder charge in 2002, and a trial jury later fund him guilty and sentenced him to death.

Dixon has since exhausted all of his appeals.

There are currently more than 100 inmates on the state’s death row, and 20 of them have exhausted all appeals. Many of their convictions stem from crimes committed in the 1970s and ‘80s.

