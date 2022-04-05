Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Gov. Doug Ducey signs May 11 execution warrant for ASU student’s killer

Clarence Dixon was convicted of killing Arizona State student Deana Bowdoin in Tempe in January...
Clarence Dixon was convicted of killing Arizona State student Deana Bowdoin in Tempe in January 1978.(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a warrant for Arizona’s first execution in eight years, state officials announced on Tuesday, April 5.

According to state prosecutors, the execution of Clarence Dixon is set for May 10.

Dixon was convicted of raping, strangling and stabbing Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin to death in her Tempe apartment on Jan. 7, 1978.

About two decades later, authorities identified Dixon as a suspect through DNA profiling. Dixon had already been serving a life sentence for a 1986 sexual assault conviction when he was charged with Bowdoin’s murder.

A grand jury indicted Dixon on the murder charge in 2002, and a trial jury later fund him guilty and sentenced him to death.

Dixon has since exhausted all of his appeals.

There are currently more than 100 inmates on the state’s death row, and 20 of them have exhausted all appeals. Many of their convictions stem from crimes committed in the 1970s and ‘80s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says the couple was found Tuesday night.
Missing Indiana couple on Tucson road trip found; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Pima County deputies say the man pictured showed his pistol to a cashier at a local restaurant...
Pima County authorities investigate Golden Dragon robberies
George Fuentes and Arturo Hernandez are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder in...
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in connection to south-side shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run of 79-year-old in Tucson
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Man facing charges after neighbor catches him peeping on little girls through window, police say

Latest News

Fire crews were outside of Banner Main on Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE: Banner Main HAZMAT situation likely a false alarm
Dave Heeke's contract as UArizona Vice President and Director of Athletics was recently extended
Arizona Board of Regents Approve Contract Extension for Arizona AD Dave Heeke
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help